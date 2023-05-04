Paul Zwarton of Shelbyville passed this life on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 73. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 1 – 3 PM.

Paul, a native of Chicago, was the son of the late Nick and Anna Mae Tester Zwarton. He enjoyed playing poker and other card games; listening to music and working on computers and TV’s.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Angela Zwarton; brother, Mikey Zwarton and sister, Ginny Moore.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He is survived by sons, John Arroyo of Carbondale, IL, Timothy Zwarton of Shelbyville and David Zwarton of Tullahoma; daughters, Danessa Zwarton of Shelbyville; Sunshine Tawwater (Lance) of Manchester, Melissa Eslick (Lance) of Tullahoma, Paula Aaron of Carbondale, IL and Diana Williams (Douglas) of West Frankford, Il; brother, Nick Zwarton (Heidi) of Arizona; sister, Mary Staikof of Auburndale, FL; twenty grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.