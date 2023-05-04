Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Paul Zwarton

Published

Paul Zwarton of Shelbyville passed this life on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 73.  A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, May 6 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home from 1 – 3 PM.

Paul, a native of Chicago, was the son of the late Nick and Anna Mae Tester Zwarton.  He enjoyed playing poker and other card games; listening to music and working on computers and TV’s.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Angela Zwarton; brother, Mikey Zwarton and sister, Ginny Moore.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He is survived by sons, John Arroyo of Carbondale, IL, Timothy Zwarton of Shelbyville and David Zwarton of Tullahoma; daughters, Danessa Zwarton of Shelbyville; Sunshine Tawwater (Lance) of Manchester, Melissa Eslick (Lance) of Tullahoma, Paula Aaron of Carbondale, IL and Diana Williams (Douglas) of West Frankford, Il; brother, Nick Zwarton (Heidi) of Arizona; sister, Mary Staikof of Auburndale, FL; twenty grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023

News

UPDATE: Missing McMinnville woman found in Michigan, in custody

BREAKING: After being reported missing on March 18, 2023, McMinnville resident Jennifer Mayfield, who had allegedly removed her ankle monitor, was found safe in...

March 24, 2023