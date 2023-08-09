Connect with us

Obituaries

Paul Edward Wildman

Published

Paul Edward Wildman, age 70 of Hillsboro, was born on April 6, 1953, to the late Charles and Dorothy Bolin Wildman, in Winchester, TN. He retired from Redd’s Heating & Air and was of the Baptist faith. Paul enjoyed fishing, classic cars, especially his 1977 Corvette and the 1998 Mustang he bought as a birthday gift for his wife, Jean. Saturday is the family day at the Wildman’s, and that is where Paul found his greatest joy of spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his furry companion, “Flash”.

Along with his wife of 46 years, Jean Barnes Wildman, Paul is survived by his daughters, Sherry Toney and her husband, Shane, Michelle Wildman Wilson and her husband, Daniel, and Katherine Kilgore; grandchildren, Tori, Dannielle, Alex, Angel, Paige, Abby, Logan, and Anna; great grandchildren, Aubree, Michael, and Ember; brothers, Anthony Wildman (Susan), and Dale Hill (Connie); sister, Carolyn Weddington (Sam); several extended family members and a host of friends.

Graveside services for Paul will be conducted on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 2 PM in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Saturday, from 12 Noon until 1:30 PM.  Paul passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at his home.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wildman family.

