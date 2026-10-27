Paul Douglas Singleton of Hillsboro, Tennessee passed from this life on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at his residence in Hillsboro at the age of 74 years.

A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, He is the son of the late David Arlie Singleton and Pauline Elizabeth Hill. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles Hill, daughters, Eugina Singleton and Karen Singleton, brother, David Singeton, and two grandchildren, Cody Michael Adams and Paula Jean Garcia.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma, Tennessee. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma. Friends may pay their respects at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Paul was an outdoors man. When his health allowed, he loved fishing, farm work, leather crafting and raising birds of various kinds such as chickens, turkeys, and pigeons. He loved his family and spending time with them whenever possible. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and we owe him a great debt of gratitude for his service. Paul was a great supporter of the military and tried to support any and all causes that would better our military or benefit our military families.

His survivors include his son, Steven Singleton of Hillsboro, Tennessee, Steven’s girlfriend, Gina Westlake of Morrison, Tennessee, step-brother, Billie (Tiffany) Swanson Chattanooga, Tennessee, step-daughter, Tonya Myrick of Chattanooga, Tennessee, brother, Ray (Meg) Singleton of Houston, Texas, sisters, Valerie (Greg) Violet of Corpus Christi, Texas, Emily (Steve) Robinson of Corpus Christi, Texas, grandchildren, Ethan Singleton, Emma Singleton, Andy Garvcia, and Jennifer Makohon.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneral home.com Daves-Culbertson funeral home is honored to assist the family of Paul Singleton.