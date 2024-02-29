Connect with us

Paul Augusta Holman

Published

Paul Augusta Holman passed this life on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at the Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing at the age of 85. Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 11 AM at Maplewood Cemetery.

Mr. Holman, a native of Franklin County, was the son of the late Felix Boyd and Elsie Stewart Holman. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Steve Ingleburger; daughter, Donna Reese; brother, Edward Holman and sisters, Betty Jean Menzel, Patty Hicks and Clara Bohanon.

Mr. Holman is survived by his wife, Ina Holman of Manchester; son, Paul Holman Jr of Tullahoma; daughters, Shelia Reese (Arlin) of Tullahoma and Marlena Martin (Kevin) of Foley, AL; brothers, Jerry Holman of Tullahoma, Rudy Holman of Indiana and Elvis Ray Holman (Kim) of Winchester and sister, Elsie Holman of Tullahoma; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

