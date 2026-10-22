Patty Larue Scott, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, October 20th, 2026 at Life Care Center at the age of 91. Mrs. Scott was born in Nashville to the late Edward and Virginia Lawson Talley. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Tullahoma where she had served as a cook for over 30 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Scott was preceded in death by one brother, Charlie Talley; and one son-in-law, Tom Hamilton. She is survived by her husband, Paul Scott; four children, Janice Hamilton on Spring Hill, TN and Sheila (Terry) Finney of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Mark (Lori) Scott of Mt. Juliet, TN, and Sandra (Wade) Bigham of Martin, TN; grandchildren, Ashley (Brandon) Kimbrough, Brooke (Derick) Thompson, Julie Finney, Brittany (Tanner) Webb, Katie (Michael) Stocks, Tucker Bigham, and Nolan Bigham; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 26th, 2026 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with Bros. Andy Stallings and Ed Dorman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.