Patton New President of Manchester Rotary Club

Manchester local, Roxanne Patton has been elected President to the Manchester Rotary Club. Having joined the Rotary in 2008, this is her first term as President. She assumed her position with the Rotary in July. Roxanne talks about her goals as President of the Rotary and the direction she would like to see the Rotary move towards under her tenure:
Trending
You May Also Like
News
A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...
News
SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break
A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...
News
A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...
Sports
District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...