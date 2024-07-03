Mrs. Patsy Sue Ashburn Gregory, age 80, of Hillsboro, TN passed from this life Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Gregory was born in Knoxville, TN, to her late parents James Henry Ashburn and Cuba Cleo Washon Ashburn. She was the first person to graduate from Tennessee Technological University after they became a university with a bachelor’s degree. She worked as a bacteriologist with St. Thomas Hospital, Southern Hills Medical Center, and then ultimately Harton Regional Medical Center in Tullahoma. She enjoyed spending time with her animals including her dogs and cats and she also enjoyed flowers. Mrs. Gregory was a foodie at heart and loved trying new restaurants. She also enjoyed travelling and loved life. Her family always came first and she was proud of her sons and her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son.

Mrs. Gregory is survived by sons, Gerry Carl Gregory and Glen Coleman (Hollin) Gregory; sister, Nita Dotson; grandchildren, Alden Gregory and Elliot Gregory; honorary grandchildren, Chris Phillips and Thea Phillips; several cousins and extended family.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2024, from 11:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will follow at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with George Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery in Hillsboro, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gregory family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com