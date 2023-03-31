Patsy Marie Condra was born in Mancelona, Michigan on September 10, 1944 to Richard and Dorothy Wellman. She was the oldest of three children.

She married Morris Edward Condra in 1961 and together they built a happy and faith-filled life. They raised four children; Christine (Jeff) Cox, Kevin (Tammy) Condra, Dawn (Dale) Willis, and Larry (Davina) Wellman. They were blessed with seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and countless others who loved them.

Her family remembers her as a woman of unwavering faith. Patsy was the picture of Christ’s unconditional love. She kindly and patiently shared the gospel with everyone who crossed her path. She leaves behind a legacy of humor, love, and great strength.