Patsy Ann Thompson

Patsy Ann Thompson of Fayetteville passed this life on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at the age of 63 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, August 25, 2023 at 12 Noon at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rice Cemetery in New Market, Alabama. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the time of service.

A native of Gurley, Alabama, Patsy was the daughter of the late Herman and Mary Frances Jones. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her seven puppies, especially the one she called Little Bit. Patsy also loved to play Bingo, and taking road trips.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Billy, Buddy, Otis and Robert Jones., one sister, Frances Louise Jones and one grandson, Joseph Marty Stringfield.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her husband, Clyde Paul Thompson Jr. of Fayetteville, Two daughters, Sandy (Joe) Stringfield and Mandy (Tim Holland) Honea all of Fayetteville, two sisters, Tammy Lynn Hillis of New Market, Alabama and Sandra Harbin of Point Rock Valley, Alabama. Patsy is also survived by six grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com

Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

