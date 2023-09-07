Patsy Ann Solomon, known affectionately as “Mimi” passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Vanderbilt- Tullahoma Harton Hospital at the age of 81. Mrs. Solomon was born in Tullahoma to the late Frank and Lillian Blackburn Sanders. During her life, Patsy worked as a secretary for the University of Tennessee Space Institute until her retirement, after which she worked at AEDC as well. She was also a lifelong member of the Gospel Tabernacle Baptist Church in Tullahoma where she served as the church secretary and treasurer for many years. Patsy and her late husband, Jimmy loved to travel before his passing. She loved playing dominos with her friends on Mondays, and attending Bible study. She also loved shopping with her friends, and enjoying her favorite time of year, Christmas. More than anything, she loved the Lord, her family, (especially her two granddaughters), and her beloved dog and companion, Cosmo. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Solomon was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Wayne Solomon; one sister, Thelma Jean McClure; and two brothers, Sonny and Ted Sanders. She is survived by her son, Greg Solomon (Jackie); granddaughters Blair Bonfini (Nick), and Alexis Solomon (Michael); and Cosmo. Visitation for Mrs. Solomon will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 12:00-2:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with pastors Jimmy Keasey and Rod Schrader officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.