Patsy A Rittenberry

Patsy Ann (Land) Rittenberry, born on September 6, 1939, a beacon of love, faith, and unbreakable strength, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2026. She was a woman of rare grace-fiercely independent yet entirely devoted to her family. Patsy lived her life with a vibrant joy that she shared generously with everyone around her; she was truly the person you strived to be, and the kind of person that every member of the family would hope to be.

Her life was its own beautiful adventure. As a young woman, she took a chance on a small-town country boy, entering into a marriage with Samuel Davis Rittenberry Jr. that would span 71 amazing years. Together, they embraced military life, traveling and living in multiple states with a shared sense of resilience and excitement. When those travels came to a close, she put down strong roots, growing the foundation of a strong, close-knit family right by Sam’s side.

Patsy was a woman of tremendous faith and the absolute epitome of a true Christian woman. She loved the Lord with all her heart, letting her faith quietly guide how she treated everyone around her—with unconditional love, profound kindness, and a constant willingness to help anyone in need.

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Her kitchen was the ultimate reflection of her servant’s heart and her love for gathering people together. As the undisputed best cook in the family, she brought endless happiness to her loved ones through her amazing chocolate chip cookies and legendary banana bread. Behind her gentle kindness was a brilliant mind and a lively spirit. Patsy was incredibly quick-witted, possessing a wonderful sense of humor that kept her family laughing through every season of life.

She was joyfully reunited in heaven with those who preceded her in death: her beloved granddaughter, Morgan Thomas, and her brothers, Bill Land and Jackie Land. Patsy’s remarkable legacy of happiness and love lives on in those she cherished most. She is survived by her devoted spouse, Sam Rittenberry Jr.; her daughter, Cindy Rittenberry; and her son and daughter-in-law, Dave and Janice Rittenberry. She is also survived by her five siblings, Arnold Land, Linda Tignor, Tommy Land, Jimmy Land, and Bobby Land.

Her bright spirit will continue to shine through her four grandchildren and their spouses: Misty and Scott Smethers, Meagan and Chris Shores, Carson Rittenberry, and Grant and Kendall Rittenberry; as well as her five adored great-grandchildren: Macy Brown, Kylie Brown, Mackenzie Smethers, Samuel Smethers, and Lainey Rittenberry along with many cherished nieces, nephews, and extended family.

True to Patsy’s wishes for happiness and celebration, a service honoring her beautiful life and faith will be held at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, Tennessee on Friday, October 23, 2026. Her visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., the service at 11:00 a.m., and the graveside at 12:00. She will be buried at Rose Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to One Day of Hope, honoring her lifelong passion for serving others and spreading kindness.