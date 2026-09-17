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Obituaries

Patsy A. Johnson

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Patsy A. Johnson, age 85, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2026, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, Tennessee.

Born in August of 1941 in Maryville, Tennessee, Patsy was the daughter of the late Guilford F. Tyler and Thelma A. Tyler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, Charles “Frank” Johnson.

Patsy was well-known throughout the community for her work as a talented hairdresser in Tullahoma and Winchester, spending much of her career serving dedicated clients at Gayles Hair Fashions and Rodgers Hair Care in Winchester. She was a member of Oak Lawn Baptist Church in Winchester, TN where she was a GA Leader. In her younger years, she enjoyed the craft of making stained glass. Following their retirement, Patsy and Frank shared a passion for travel, spending their winters in the RV at sunny destinations like Florida.

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She is survived by her devoted children: daughter Angelina Clanton, and son Charles “Chuck” Johnson, Jr. and his wife, Jesslyn. She is also survived by her brother, Tim Tyler (Ann); four grandchildren, Nathaniel Clanton (Samantha), Rachel Brandon (Dakota), Matthew Clanton (Linley), and Reed Johnson (Emily); and two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Cashden Brandon.

The family extends a heartfelt and special thank you to the staff and caregivers at McArthur Manor for their compassionate care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of her favorite donation societies, Disabled American Veterans and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals. A private family service will be held at a later date.

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