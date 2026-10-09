Patrick John Swanson

Patrick John “PJ” Swanson, 44, a native of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away on September 29, 2026.

He was born October 28, 1981 in Winchester, Tennessee, to Eric S. Swanson and Kathy Pugh Swanson. Patrick built a life distinguished not only by remarkable professional achievement, but by compassion, generosity, wisdom, and a genuine love for people. Patrick graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 2005 then earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Nashville School of Law in 2009. After graduating law school, he began a successful career as a Trust Officer at First Horizon Bank in Knoxville. Gaining professional stature, he continued his occupation in trust planning and administration with Bank of America Private Bank, rising to the rank of Senior Vice President. While working at Bank of America, he graduated from the prestigious Cannon Trust School at Boston University earning the Certified Trust Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) through American Banker’s Association. During his fifteen years in private banking, Patrick advised individuals and families in estate planning, estate-tax mitigation, intergenerational and charitable planning, and trust administration. He ultimately brought that experience home to Manchester in January 2024, where he joined in an Association of Attorneys with Shawn C. Trail and Randall Morrison. His law practice focused on estate and intergenerational planning, trust and post-death administration, conservatorships, guardianships, and related domestic matters. Yet for all that Patrick accomplished professionally, those who loved him will remember something much greater than the titles following his name. Patrick was smart and accomplished, certainly—but he was also compassionate, generous, encouraging, and almost always smiling. He possessed what his family described simply as “a truly pure heart.” He had a particular affection for older people, who seemed to adore him just as much in return. He gave freely of his wisdom, his encouragement, his advice and, most importantly, himself. Perhaps nowhere was that more evident than in his relationship with his nieces and nephews to whom he was simply and affectionately Uncle PJ. He was immensely proud of them and could often be heard bragging about their accomplishments to others. They looked to him for wisdom and encouragement, and his example made such an impression that some have chosen to follow Uncle PJ into the practice of law. To them, his influence will reach far beyond the years they were given with him

Patrick was preceded in death by grandparents Walter and June Swanson and John E. and Bernice Pugh and Barbara Rendina; and uncles, Johnny Pugh, Carl Swanson, and Paul Swanson.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition to his parents, Patrick leaves behind his husband, Brunno Lugo Swanson; his brother, Dr. Leif S. Swanson of Manchester; his sister, Erica Swanson Fulks and her husband, Donnie, of Tullahoma; his nieces, Emma J. Fulks and Cora R. Fulks of Tullahoma; and his nephews, Parke S. Fulks of Tullahoma, and Reif S. Swanson and Kaine A. Swanson of Murfreesboro; an aunt, Rebecca S. Marlow; his mother-in-law, Gislaine “Gigi” Fratta; his sister-in-law, Leticia Lugo, Sao Paulo, Brazil; many cousins and cherished friends; and his beloved dog, Tucker.

He was a member of First Baptist Church, Manchester, Tennessee. Patrick spent his professional life helping families prepare for the generations that would follow them. Perhaps fittingly, his own greatest legacy will be found in the people he loved, encouraged, guided and inspired—and in the lives that will continue to be different because Patrick John Swanson was part of them.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Boskey’s Grille, Manchester, Tennessee, on October 28, 2026, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

If interested, a charitable contribution can be made to the American Cancer Society or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) in his memory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Swanson family. 931-723-7774 www.centralfuneralhome.com