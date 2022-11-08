Patricia Ruth Cutcher of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 68. No services are scheduled.

Patricia, a native of Toledo, OH, was the daughter of the late Willard Worth and Mary Hanna. She is survived by son, Robert Cutcher, daughters, Angie and Cari Cutcher; brothers, Bill and James Hanna and sisters, Nancy Leduke, Carol King and Ellen West.

