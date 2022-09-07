Patricia J. Travis passed this life on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the age of 83. Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2 PM at Lynchburg Cemetery.

Patricia was the daughter of the late Thomas Dales Travis Jr. and Enza Lee Sanders Travis. She enjoyed being around people and having visits with her family. She had a way to always accessorize her outfits.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Travis Bean and Robbie Jean Travis; nephew, Robert Bean of Winchester; nieces, Jennifer Bean of Raleigh, NC and Jill Bean Anderson (Ed) of Gulf Shores, AL; great nieces and nephews, Caleb Bean of Winchester, Zachary Polleck of Raleigh, NC, Laura Elizabeth Thomason (Matthew) of Birmingham, AL, Jenna Polleck of Raleigh, NC and Scott Polleck (Kelly) of Felton, Delaware; great great nephews, Jaxson Polleck and Joseph Mathew Thomas and a host of cousins.

