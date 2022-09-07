Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Patricia J. Travis

Published

Patricia J. Travis passed this life on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the age of 83. Graveside Services are scheduled for Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2 PM at Lynchburg Cemetery.

Patricia was the daughter of the late Thomas Dales Travis Jr. and Enza Lee Sanders Travis. She enjoyed being around people and having visits with her family. She had a way to always accessorize her outfits.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Travis Bean and Robbie Jean Travis; nephew, Robert Bean of Winchester; nieces, Jennifer Bean of Raleigh, NC and Jill Bean Anderson (Ed) of Gulf Shores, AL; great nieces and nephews, Caleb Bean of Winchester, Zachary Polleck of Raleigh, NC, Laura Elizabeth Thomason (Matthew) of Birmingham, AL, Jenna Polleck of Raleigh, NC and Scott Polleck (Kelly) of Felton, Delaware; great great nephews, Jaxson Polleck and Joseph Mathew Thomas and a host of cousins.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Sheriff Chad Partin addresses threat made toward Coffee Co. Schools (video)

August 22, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022