Patricia Ann Williams Hicks, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at Life Care Center at the age of 87. Pat was born in Fayette, Alabama to the late Uless Garion Williams and Rachel Bagwell Williams. She was a member of Kings Cross Church in Tullahoma as well as the Goldwing Road Riders Association.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Louis Garner; one brother, Garion David Williams; and two brothers-in-law, Eugene Burham and Doug Batten. She is survived by her husband, William “Jerry” Hicks; two sons, Michael Dale (Kelli) Garner and Leslie Guy “Biff” (Jennifer) Hicks; three daughters, Brenda “Kay” Cooper, Teresa Gale (Roger) Evans, and Susan Monette “Mona” (Chuck) Snell; grandchildren, Jeremy, J.C., Sara, John, Matthew, Tyran, Jonathan, Ashely, Christopher, Tricia, Kelly, Kailey, and Angela; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Roberta Batten, Delphie Burham, Imogene (Wayne) McGowan, Dalphine (Jerry) Shadrick, and Lorene (Durward) Blackburn.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral will be held on Friday, December 30th, 2022 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Christine Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.