Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Patricia Ann Williams Hicks

Published

Patricia Ann Williams Hicks, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, December 18th, 2022 at Life Care Center at the age of 87. Pat was born in Fayette, Alabama to the late Uless Garion Williams and Rachel Bagwell Williams. She was a member of Kings Cross Church in Tullahoma as well as the Goldwing Road Riders Association.

In addition to her parents, Pat was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Louis Garner; one brother, Garion David Williams; and two brothers-in-law, Eugene Burham and Doug Batten. She is survived by her husband, William “Jerry” Hicks; two sons, Michael Dale (Kelli) Garner and Leslie Guy “Biff” (Jennifer) Hicks; three daughters, Brenda “Kay” Cooper, Teresa Gale (Roger) Evans, and Susan Monette “Mona” (Chuck) Snell; grandchildren, Jeremy, J.C., Sara, John, Matthew, Tyran, Jonathan, Ashely, Christopher, Tricia, Kelly, Kailey, and Angela; 15 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Roberta Batten, Delphie Burham, Imogene (Wayne) McGowan, Dalphine (Jerry) Shadrick, and Lorene (Durward) Blackburn.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. The funeral will be held on Friday, December 30th, 2022 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Christine Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022