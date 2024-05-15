Patricia Ann Felts Watts of Tullahoma, Tennessee passed from this life on Sunday. May 12, 2024, at Vanderbilt Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 75 years. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home in Tullahoma. Burial will follow in Rosehill Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 Am until the time of service.

A native of Coffee County, she was the daughter of the late Delmer and Jewel Hazelwood Felts. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Carol Hart and Jennifer Hullet.

In June of 1968, Patricia was married to Ronnie Watts and they have shared approximately 56 years together as man and wife.

Patricia Ann Felts Watts was the best of everything as a wife, friend, mother, grandmother, and a Gigi. She was born and raised in Tullahoma, being 2nd born of seven other siblings. As a teenager, she took a job at the local Dairy Queen, where she met her future love of her life, Ronnie Watts, to which she spent the next almost 60 years of life’s journey. In that journey, she birthed two daughters, Rhonda and Lisa, who grew up to give her 4 grands, Amanda, Caleb, Jacob, and Joshua, and 1 great grand, Nathan.

While raising her children, being a wife, and homemaker, she accomplished a BA in Early Childhood Education, in December of 1981. She utilized that degree through teaching in both Manchester and Tullahoma city schools, with dreams of one day opening her own child development center. She also served in ministry as the roles of Director of Children’s Ministries, Girls in Action Teacher, and Kid’s Church Teacher. She is also the author of a children’s book, Queen Bonnie the Busy Buzzee Bee.

Pat loved many things. She especially loved Jesus, Ronnie, her kids and grands, gardening, cooking, boating, and all children. She made it a life goal to tell everyone about Jesus. She planted many seeds for the Kingdom.

Children were her life. Any child she loved as her own. She touched many lives as she taught them, loved them, and nurtured them.

She and her husband, Ronnie, would work as a team. A favorite for them was gardening, canning, and freezing food. It wasn’t a chore, though hard work was involved. Instead, it brought them a sense of pride to provide, and also a joy to their hearts.

Any free time that was found, boating was a favorite. You could almost always find Pat and the family on the lake. From early in the morning to late into the night, she would be fishing, swimming, skiing, grilling, and enjoying her family’s company.

Patricia loved hard and accomplished much. At the beautiful age of 75, she received the honor of graduating to glory. How appropriate that she leave us on Mother’s Day, for it was her special day to meet Jesus face to face, so now we will celebrate her home.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.