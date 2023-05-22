Mrs. Patricia Ann Duke, age 71, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Manchester.

Mrs. Duke was born in Sewanee, TN, to her late parents Robert Anderson and Juanita Dyer Johnson Anderson. She was a machine operator for Rich Products. Mrs. Duke lived for her grandkids and great grandkids and loved them dearly. She was also an avid gardener and would help anyone she could. Mrs. Duke had many friends that loved her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, James Anderson and brother-in-law, John Middleton.

Mrs. Duke is survived by sons, James Robert Duke, John Allen (Angie) Duke, and Jeffrey Lynn Duke; brother, Roy Anderson; sisters, Nellie Ruth Middleton and Shirley Marie (Paul) Mooney; grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Duke, James Robert Duke Jr., Scottie Allen (Michelle Qualkinbush) Duke, Chelsie Marie Duke, Alyssa Rose Duke, and Ashlyn M. Duke; great grandchildren, James Rylan Carter Jones, Jason Rayder Duke, Zack Lee Carter Jones, and Layla Raine Duke; several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A Celebration of Life service will be held Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Bailey officiating.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duke family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com