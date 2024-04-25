Patricia Ann Crawford of Normandy, passed this life on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville at the age of 84. Funeral Services are scheduled for 1 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2024 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Farris Chapel in Franklin County. The family will receive friends from 11 AM until the funeral time.

Mrs. Crawford, a native of Graysville, GA, was the daughter of the late Elbert Aubrey and Francis Josephine Young Cagle. Mrs. Crawford loved animals and enjoyed playing with her dogs and watching the birds from her back porch. She enjoyed being with her family as well as dancing, listening to music and gardening. Mrs. Crawford loved eating her “sweets” and Mexican food. She also enjoyed playing rook and spoons.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Wayne Crawford.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mrs. Crawford is survived by three children, Kimberly Ann Crawford Morris Smith (Scott Alan Smith), Timothy Wayne Crawford (Connie Ruth Crawford) and Casey Thomas Crawford (Michelle Crawford); sisters, Connie Cagle Lowery (Ronald Lowery) and Angie Winfrey (Dwain Winfrey); grandchildren, Joshua Rich Morris, Ryan Lee Morris, Holly Crawford, Amy Clark, Lori Parks, Haley Crawford and Cody Crawford and great grandchildren, Laycee Clark, Lilly Parks and Nora Parks.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.