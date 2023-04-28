Ms. Patricia Ann Casey, age 54 of Sequatchie, TN, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 5 PM in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 3 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

Patricia was born on November 12, 1968, to the late Warner Arland and Billie Judy Bell Casey. She was a homemaker and attended the First Baptist Church of Manchester. Patricia enjoyed playing the piano and listening to music, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and her fur babies.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her sister, Linda Foresman. She is survived by her children, Ben Pope, Andrew Pope, and Emily Wrisner; her significant other, Tammy Lewis; brother, Steve Casey (Anna Claire); several extended family members and a host of friends.

Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Casey family.