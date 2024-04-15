Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Party with A Purpose: BOOTS-N-BLING

Published

 Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center (CCC) celebrates Child Abuse Awareness Month with annual fundraiser Party with a Purpose. This year’s event, Boots-N-Bling, will be on held on Thursday, April 25th at The Atlantic in Tullahoma, TN. The  event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction and dinner and live auction starting at 6:00 p.m. The event will include a Dolly Parton impersonator, great food, beer from  Common John Brewing Company and silent and live auctions. A DJ will also be on  hand to get you in the spirit. Live auction items include: pizza for a year from J & G,  signed Jack Daniels Barrel, guided fishing tour with Capt. Jake Davis, Pilgrimage  Festival tickets, Bonnaroo tickets, fire pit donated by L & H, and more. Kick up your  boots, put on your bling, and join CCCAC for a swinging good time! 

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center would like to thank all of their event  sponsors including Platinum Sponsors (LKQ, Michael Hollingsworth, and Peoples  Bank & Trust Company) Gold Sponsors (Bush Insurance, Christy Lewis, Century21  Coffee County Realty, Coffee County Bank, David Bradley-Coffee County Tech Services, Lewis Motors, Marcrom’s Pharmacy, Premier Service  Contracting LLC, Sherrill Pest Control, Traders Bank, United Way of Hwy 55,  Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Weichert Realtors-Joe Orr & Associates and Silver Sponsors (Arnold Farms, Ascend Federal Credit  Union, Be Well Skin at Family Healthcare, Comfort Suites-Manchester, First Bank, First Vision Bank Manchester, First Vision Bank Tullahoma,  New Haven Mortgage, Resource MFG, Thunder Radio, Totten Pest Control, and  United Regional Medical Center.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tickets Cost $65 per person and include entertainment, dinner, beer and silent and  live auctions. To make reservations for this event, please call the Coffee County  Children’s Advocacy Center at 723-8888.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, a local non-profit organization that serves children who are victims of severe abuse and their  non-offending family members.  The Center also runs child abuse prevention and  awareness programs in the community.   All services are provided free of charge. To learn more about Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.coffeecountycac.org. For more information on the event including finding out more about our  auction items, follow the Center on social media. 

The Atlantic is located at 205 NW Atlantic Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023