Party with A Purpose: BOOTS-N-BLING

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center (CCC) celebrates Child Abuse Awareness Month with annual fundraiser Party with a Purpose. This year’s event, Boots-N-Bling, will be on held on Thursday, April 25th at The Atlantic in Tullahoma, TN. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a silent auction and dinner and live auction starting at 6:00 p.m. The event will include a Dolly Parton impersonator, great food, beer from Common John Brewing Company and silent and live auctions. A DJ will also be on hand to get you in the spirit. Live auction items include: pizza for a year from J & G, signed Jack Daniels Barrel, guided fishing tour with Capt. Jake Davis, Pilgrimage Festival tickets, Bonnaroo tickets, fire pit donated by L & H, and more. Kick up your boots, put on your bling, and join CCCAC for a swinging good time!

Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center would like to thank all of their event sponsors including Platinum Sponsors (LKQ, Michael Hollingsworth, and Peoples Bank & Trust Company) Gold Sponsors (Bush Insurance, Christy Lewis, Century21 Coffee County Realty, Coffee County Bank, David Bradley-Coffee County Tech Services, Lewis Motors, Marcrom’s Pharmacy, Premier Service Contracting LLC, Sherrill Pest Control, Traders Bank, United Way of Hwy 55, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, Weichert Realtors-Joe Orr & Associates and Silver Sponsors (Arnold Farms, Ascend Federal Credit Union, Be Well Skin at Family Healthcare, Comfort Suites-Manchester, First Bank, First Vision Bank Manchester, First Vision Bank Tullahoma, New Haven Mortgage, Resource MFG, Thunder Radio, Totten Pest Control, and United Regional Medical Center.

Tickets Cost $65 per person and include entertainment, dinner, beer and silent and live auctions. To make reservations for this event, please call the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center at 723-8888.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, a local non-profit organization that serves children who are victims of severe abuse and their non-offending family members. The Center also runs child abuse prevention and awareness programs in the community. All services are provided free of charge. To learn more about Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, visit www.coffeecountycac.org . For more information on the event including finding out more about our auction items, follow the Center on social media.

The Atlantic is located at 205 NW Atlantic Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee.