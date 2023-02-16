Partners for Healing to Open Free Medical Clinic in Manchester, Calling for Community Support

Partners for Healing, a faith-based non-profit organization that provides free primary and mental healthcare to the working uninsured, is opening a new medical clinic in Manchester. The clinic will begin operations in March 2023 and will be open on Wednesdays from 8am to 1pm.

According to the organization, primary care is an essential component of a person’s overall health and wellbeing, and early screening and treatment are crucial for the prevention and diagnosis of chronic illnesses. Partners for Healing aims to provide these vital services to those in need, specifically the uninsured, who represent 1 in 10 individuals in Tennessee.

We spoke to Ray Marcrom of Marcrom’s Pharmacy about the impact this clinic will have on Manchester, how it grew out of the spirit behind the One Day of Hope yearly community outreach event, and how volunteer-minded people and organizations can get involved to ensure its success. To listen to the entire interview click on the audio player below. Complete interview with Ray Marcrom about Partners for Healing.

The organization has secured initial support to provide the clinic space and utilities, as well as the first few months of primary care services. However, ongoing support from ministry partners and the community is needed to continue providing essential healthcare services to the community free of charge.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Partners for Healing has been in existence for more than 20 years, serving all of Coffee County and several surrounding counties. The organization is calling on the public to get involved by donating to support the Manchester clinic or volunteering their time in various areas such as maintenance, office support, case management, and technology support.

Those interested in supporting Partners for Healing can call 931-455-5014 to make a tax-deductible donation to the organization. With the community’s support, Partners for Healing can continue its mission of providing free healthcare services to those in need.