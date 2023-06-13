Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Partners for Healing Brings Free Medical Care to Manchester: New Clinic Opens to Serve Working Uninsured

Published

PRESS RELEASE

A free medical care clinic for the working uninsured has come to Manchester. One Day of Hope and Partners for Healing recently hosted an open house and ribbon cutting for the newly established clinic that is operated by Partner’s. The clinic is open one day a week at the One Day of Hope Center at 1914 McArthur Street. The facility offers primary medical care services on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Manchester satellite clinic has been a long-time dream of Mr. Ray Marcrom. His goal was to be able to provide services offered at One Day of Hope on an ongoing basis. “Once-a-year care is not enough,” stated Marcrom. “Partners for Healing, a local nonprofit that has served the surrounding communities for over 20 years was the perfect fit.” Many members of the Manchester community came together to make this a realization. “We have had generous donors provide everything from office space in the Canvas Church complex to contractors who finished the office space and of course, financial support from local churches and businesses.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Partners services available initially in Manchester will include primary care visits and lab work. Additional services such as mental health counseling may be added if there is demand. Some prescriptions will be available for reduced cost from Marcrom Pharmacy.

Partners for Healing is not a walk-in clinic and appointments are required. Eligible clients are the uninsured who are working, disabled, transitioning into work or are a full-time student (12 hours of course work.) Patients can live or work in Coffee, Franklin, or Moore Counties of Tennessee. Complete eligibility rules and patient application forms in both English and Spanish are available on the website. For more information visit partnersforhealing.org.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023