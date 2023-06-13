Partners for Healing Brings Free Medical Care to Manchester: New Clinic Opens to Serve Working Uninsured

PRESS RELEASE

A free medical care clinic for the working uninsured has come to Manchester. One Day of Hope and Partners for Healing recently hosted an open house and ribbon cutting for the newly established clinic that is operated by Partner’s. The clinic is open one day a week at the One Day of Hope Center at 1914 McArthur Street. The facility offers primary medical care services on Wednesdays from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Manchester satellite clinic has been a long-time dream of Mr. Ray Marcrom. His goal was to be able to provide services offered at One Day of Hope on an ongoing basis. “Once-a-year care is not enough,” stated Marcrom. “Partners for Healing, a local nonprofit that has served the surrounding communities for over 20 years was the perfect fit.” Many members of the Manchester community came together to make this a realization. “We have had generous donors provide everything from office space in the Canvas Church complex to contractors who finished the office space and of course, financial support from local churches and businesses.”

Partners services available initially in Manchester will include primary care visits and lab work. Additional services such as mental health counseling may be added if there is demand. Some prescriptions will be available for reduced cost from Marcrom Pharmacy.

Partners for Healing is not a walk-in clinic and appointments are required. Eligible clients are the uninsured who are working, disabled, transitioning into work or are a full-time student (12 hours of course work.) Patients can live or work in Coffee, Franklin, or Moore Counties of Tennessee. Complete eligibility rules and patient application forms in both English and Spanish are available on the website. For more information visit partnersforhealing.org.