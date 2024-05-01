Connect with us

News

Parental notification required for gender affirmation accommodations

Published

Legislation expanding parental rights in Tennessee public schools was approved by the General Assembly this week.

House Bill 2165, sponsored by State Rep. Mary Littleton, R-Dickson, requires parents and school administrators to be informed if a student makes a request for an accommodation to affirm their gender identity.

The legislation also prohibits school employees from knowingly giving false or misleading information to parents regarding their child’s gender identity or their intention to transition to a gender that differs from their biological sex. Accommodations could include the student asking to be called a name not on their school registration forms or using pronouns that do not correspond with the sex listed on the child’s birth certificate.

A student’s parent may also bring civil action against a non-compliant school system, according to the legislation. House Bill 2165 will now head to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

