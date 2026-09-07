Pam Jamison

Pamela Joy Jamison, age 66, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life Sunday, September 6, 2026, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Pam was born December 14, 1959 to the late Logan and Mattie Frazier. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Logan Frazier Jr. “Bud”; one nephew, Chris Munsey; and one niece, Dala Frame. She is survived by her husband, Eric Jamison whom she will love always and forever; four children, Tommy (Christy) Wiser, Eric Wiser, Mindy (Charles Ray) Gilliam, and Daniel Jamison; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; 6 sisters, Kathy Banks, Debra Walter, Teresa Frazier, Cindy Parsley, Melodie Nelson, and Susan (Donny) Parsley; 2 brothers, Randy (Jeanette) Frazier and Elvis Frazier; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family – she loved them all.

Pam worked in factories until she became a CAN at a nursing facility, which she loved doing. She found her calling helping people. Later in life she became a substitute teacher for a short time before she became sick and had to stay home.

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Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at New Redden Cemetery in Coffee Co.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jamison family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com