Overcrowded Coffee County Animal Control Shelter seeks adoptive paw-rents

Coffee County Animal Control recently reached out on Facebook writing, “If you have considered adopting a dog please come take a look at what we have. There are several great dogs here needing a home.”

WMSR Thunder Radio News reached out to director Craig Boyd for more information on the current situation at the shelter. It is simple to explain: there are too many dogs and not enough kennels.

“Intakes are absolutely through-the-roof and the building we’re in is entirely too small”, said Boyd in a telephone interview. Last month the shelter took in 70 dogs. The average last year was approximately 50 animals per month. The facility is limited by size to 17 pens inside its walls. Due to the number of dogs currently at the shelter they have resorted to adding four pens. However these are outside on the cold concrete with dog houses provided for cover.

Under normal circumstances the shelter relies on outside rescues to find places for these animals. Approximately 80% go to these rescue groups. According to Boyd, “These rescues can move several dogs at one time for us. That’s the only thing that keeps us from having to euthanize left and right.” However, activity by the rescue groups is currently bottle-necked and dogs are not being moved at the normal rate.

According to that Facebook post the Coffee County Animal Control Shelter is, “out of options.”

If you, or someone you know, is looking to adopt a dog please visit the shelter. They are located at the rear of the building at 156 Freedom Dr, Manchester. Hours are Monday – Friday from 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM. For more information call them at (931) 723-2730.