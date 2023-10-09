Original CC Ambulance Authority Resolution Found

Commissioner Tim Stubblefield, has submitted a copy of the original Resolution that created the Coffee County Ambulance Authority. The document dates back to 1972.

The five person CC Ambulance Authority recently made a resolution to dissolve itself, while two members of it’s board were absent. Coffee County Commissioners Stubblefield, Watkins and Deford, voting for the dissolution. Dr. Jay Trussler and Dr. Jeffrey Keele were not at the meeting for the vote.

The Coffee County Commission had included Resolution 2023-17 (to dissolve the Ambulance Authority), on their agenda, slated for the full Coffee County Commission Meeting, September 12th.

The Resolution was tabled at that September 12, 2023 Meeting.

The Coffee County Ambulance Authority is currently a functioning entity.