ORDERS NOW ACCEPTED FOR DIVISION OF FORESTRY TREE SEEDLINGS

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry (TDF) is offering more than 30 varieties of tree and shrub seedlings for reforestation and conservation projects. TDF’s East Tennessee Nursery in Delano, Tenn., is accepting orders until April 1, 2024 or while supplies last.

“Our forests are an important economic, cultural, and recreational resource in Tennessee,” State Forester David Arnold said. “The East Tennessee Nursery cultivates native species that help ensure the long-term sustainability of our forests and provide timber, wildlife habitat, clean water, and recreational opportunities for generations to come.”

The nursery, which sells in bulk at affordable prices, “is unique in its mission to serve the public and support large-scale reforestation efforts with native species that flourish,” TDF Reforestation Unit Leader and Nursery Manager Gina Sowders said.

A variety of cost share programs offering financial assistance for seedling purchases are available to qualified landowners. Each program has its own eligibility requirements and limited quantities.

Trees for Tennessee, sponsored by Huber Engineered Woods, LLC, is designed to expand pine regeneration on recently harvested land and fallow fields.

Beam Suntory’s sponsorship program promotes the purchase of white oak trees.

Play. Plant. Preserve., sponsored by D’Addario, promotes the sustainability of hardwood resources, particularly hickory and oak, in Tennessee.

Tree City USA sponsors a program that assists cities and towns seeking to grow urban and community forests.

The White Oak and Shortleaf Pine Initiatives assist landowners in purchasing white oaks and shortleaf pines.

To learn more about online seedling sales and associated financial assistance and cost share programs, visit https://www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/seedlings.html or contact your local area forester at www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/staff.

Landowners may also quality for cost share opportunities for hardwood and softwood seedling purchases through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP). For information about TAEP, visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests/landowners/financial/taep-for-forest-landowners.

TDF protects Tennessee’s forests by fighting wildland fires, coordinating hazard emergency response, providing prescribed fire guidance and contract services, as well as wildland fire training. Additionally, the division promotes the responsible use of forest resources by assisting landowners, providing quality seedlings, monitoring insects and diseases, improving urban forests, managing state forests, protecting water quality, and collecting forest inventory data. The division also works to promote primary and secondary forest industries to stimulate the state’s economy. Visit www.tn.gov/agriculture/forests for more information.