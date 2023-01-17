Open Mic night at the Coffee County Manchester Public Library, Feb. 16

The Coffee County Manchester Public Library is having an open mic night February 16, 2023. The library is located at 1005 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester.

This event will provide a space for healing, reflection, respectful expression of emotion, and garnering of hope for our community. Patrons are encouraged to perform comedy, poetry, prose, music, and storytelling.

Each patron will be granted five minutes on stage for any library-appropriate performance. (More time may be available pending the number of performers). Open to all ages.

Youth will begin at 5:00PM and Adults will begin at 6:00PM. Please RSVP to Mrs. Daphanie at YouthServices@CoffeeCountyLibrary.org