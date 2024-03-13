Open house at TCAT McMinnville

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) in McMinnville is excited to announce an Open House event at the McMinnville campus at 241 Vo-Tech Drive McMinnville, TN 37110. On March 19th, 2024, from 4-6 PM.

Participants can take a tour of the campus, tour the programs, and meet the instructors. Learn more about the programs offered and enter to win door prizes.

For additional information on the full range of programs, please visit https://tcatmcminnville.edu/ or call 931-473-5587.

TCAT-McMinnville offers 12 Career & Technical Education programs in a broad range of high-demand, high-wage fields, at affordable tuition rates. Many students attend tuition-free, through Tennessee Promise for new high school graduates and TCAT Reconnect for adults with no college degree or other postsecondary credential.