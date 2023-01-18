Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

One in custody after rash of car burglaries in Coffee County

Published

Jordan Isabell - photo from mobile patrol

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department officials have made an arrest after a rash of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday, January 16th.

In custody is Jordan Termaine Isabell, age 30, of Manchester.

Isabell faces a litany of charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, three counts theft of property and six counts of burglary.

On the morning of January 16, CCSD investigators Brandon Gullett, James Sherrill and Cody Koon were notified of several vehicle burglaries in the Riverwood Subdivision area.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Multiple victims had video footage of the suspect. One video showed a clear image of a GMC Terrain or Acadia. Deputies later identified a light blue GMC Terrain sitting in a driveway on Emerald Lake Run which matched the vehicle in the burglary video.

Investigators observed that vehicle leaving that driveway and performed a traffic stop. The vehicle was allegedly being driven by Isabell.

Investigators were told by another passenger of the car that Isabell had handed a gun to someone else inside the car and instructed them to “get rid of it” once they were being pulled over.

A later search of Isabell’s residence led to the discovery of a an iPad that was taken and two pistols, one of which was taken earlier in the day. Also discovered was a credit card belonging to someone else.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the sheriff’s department report, while monitoring phone calls Isabell was heard speaking with relatives and admitted to the break ins during the call, saying he did it due to “not having any money.”

Isabell is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022