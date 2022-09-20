One Day of Hope to return to Manchester October 1

Manchester’s annual One Day of Hope will return to the Coffee County Fairgrounds on Oct. 1. The event was not held the past two years due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This will mark the 9th outreach event – which has regularly assisted upward of 3,000 people.

The event is free for families in need. On hand will be free groceries, hair cuts, clothing, prayer, job and career services, lunches, free family portraits, medical and dental screenings, community services and a kids zone.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Coffee County Fairgrounds – 99 Lakeview Drive in Manchester and is while supplies last. The event is rain or shine – no smoking and service animals only.

Learn more at onedayofhopecc.org or call 931-222-5033.