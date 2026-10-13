One Day of Hope to Offer Free Services Saturday in Manchester

One Day of Hope will return to Manchester on Saturday, October 17, offering a variety of free services and resources to individuals and families in need.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Coffee County Fairgrounds, located at 99 Lakeview Drive in Manchester.

Attendees will have access to free haircuts, medical and dental screenings, clothing, shoes, hygiene items, family portraits, and job and career services. The event will also feature a kids zone, community resources, prayer opportunities, and lunch.

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All services are free and available while supplies last. No identification is required.

The event will be held rain or shine. Smoking is prohibited, and only service animals will be permitted.

For additional information, visit facebook.com/onedayofhopecc.

Event organizers will be guests on the Thunder Radio WMSR Morning Show 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and www.thunder1320.com at 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.