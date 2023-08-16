One Day of Hope Open Meeting Is Tonight

Manchester’s annual One Day of Hope will return to the Coffee County Fairgrounds on Oct. 7, 2023. The event is free for families in need. On hand will be free groceries, haircuts, clothing, prayer, job and career services, lunches, free family portraits, medical and dental screenings, community services and a kids zone. This will mark the 12th outreach event – which has regularly assisted upward of 3,000 people in non-covid years.

Ray Marcrom, President of the One Day of Hope, is inviting interested volunteers to an open informational meeting. If you or your group have interest in participating in this year’s One Day of Hope, this open meeting is at 6:30PM tonight at Manchester First Presbyterian Church.

Ray Marcrom had this to say:

Find more information at the link below:

https://www.onedayofhopecc.org/

