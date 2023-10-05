One Day of Hope is Saturday

Manchester’s annual One Day of Hope will return to the Coffee County Fairgrounds, on Oct. 7, 2023. The event is free for families in need, from 9AM-2PM.

On hand will be free groceries, haircuts, clothing, prayer, job and career services, lunches, free family portraits, medical and dental screenings, community services and a kids zone.

Lunch will be provided. This will mark the 12th outreach event – which has regularly assisted upward of 3,000 people in non-covid years.

Ray Marcrom, Director of One Day of Hope, invites those in need and had this to say:

The Coffee county Fairgrounds are located at 99 Lakeview Drive, in Manchester.