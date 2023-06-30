Olivia Ruth Wooten, age 72, of Tullahoma, TN passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at her residence. She was born in McMinnville, TN on December 3, 1950 to the late Fred McHenry and Ruth Southerland. Olivia enjoyed spending time with her family and her extended family from Christ Community Church where she was a faithful member.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill W. Wooten in 2022, Devoted stepmother, Hannah McHenry, Sisters, Ruby Pleasant, Carrie Macon, Helen Johnson, Irene Osborne and Frances Chaney. Brothers, Cecil Wade, Bobby Knox, and John Wayne Smith. Grandchildren, Jordon Wooten and Key Marley Howse.

Olivia is survived by three children, Ricky (Wendy) Wooten, Melisa (Stephen) Young and Angela (Kherman) Howse all of Tullahoma. Brother, Fred (Valita) McHenry Jr. of Murfreesboro, Sisters, Marie King of Centertown, Nora (Henry) Arnold of McMinnville, Sandra McHenry of Murfreesboro, Barbara Knox of Murfreesboro, Mildred Riley of Nashville and Janice Chaney of Clarksville, Devoted sister in Law, Nancy Wilkerson of Viola, Devoted brother in law, Donnie Wooten of Manchester, Devoted nephews, Mitchell Wooten of Winchester, Randy Pleasant of McMinnville and Eugene Wilkerson also of McMinnville. Devoted nieces, Teresa Wilkerson of McMinnville, Patricia Baugh of Nashville, Rita Tate of Nashville, and Doris Esmond of Nashville. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews and many beloved friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 5:00 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral home with Pastor Rob Rice officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday at 4:00 pm until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.