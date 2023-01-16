Connect with us

News

Oliver! at the Manchester Arts Center this weekend

Published

PRESS RELEASE:

Come pick a pocket or two, with orphans, undertakers, thieves, and gentlemen as Millennium Repertory Company opens its 2023 season with the classic musical Oliver!, coming to the Manchester Arts Center for two weekends beginning Friday, January 20. It’s bursting with laughter, romance, drama, rousing dances and some of the most memorable songs in musical theatre history. 

Orphan Oliver Twist navigates the underworld of Victorian London, meeting both comical and dangerous characters along the way. Director Chelsea Padro’s cast features Branham Freeze as Oliver, JD Dill as Fagin, Kohen West as The Artful Dodger, Alyssa Freeze as Nancy, and Frank Wonder as Bill Sikes.

Musical director is Erica Petersen and choreographers are Nik Dunavant and Loralei Petty. The huge cast includes Aliza Freeze, John Wright, Heather Jakeman, Jon Rubke, Jonathan Higdon, Jamie Kate Duke, Faith Duke, Eli Wilson, Nik Dunavant, Alexa Morse, Laureen Sparacio, Charlotte Hubble, Carter Jernigan, Eliza Griffey, Loralei Petty, Levi Willow, Trinity Sparacio, Gracie Sparacio, Ella Brain, Annabel Weintraub, Oliver Higdon, Walker Bryson, Charlotte Petersen, Aurora Petersen, Leah Deuermeyer, Kat McGregor, Lucy Smith, Beatrice Pate, Carsyn Sparacio, and Audrey Kate Winter.

Oliver! runs January 20-22 and 27-29, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and military, and $10 for students, and are available at millenniumrep.org or by calling 931.570.4489. The Arts Center is located just off Manchester’s historic square at 128 E. Main St.

Branham Freeze as Oliver – Photo credit: Erica Petersen
JD Dill as Fagin – Photo credit: Erica Petersen
