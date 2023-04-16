Oldest VFW Post 10904 Member and World War II Veteran Ed Reader, Sr. Passes Away at 99

Ed Reader, Sr., the oldest member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10904, passed away at the age of 99. His son, Ed Reader, Jr., confirmed that he visited with his father shortly before he passed away Sunday morning.

Ed Reader, Sr. was a World War II veteran and prisoner of war who had been a member of the VFW for 78 years since he left the service in 1945. He was known as one of the most dependable and beloved members of the VFW, and the organization threw a surprise birthday party for him when he turned 97.

The VFW and its members showed their appreciation and love for Ed while he was alive. James Hoggard captured a video of the honor given to Ed Reader at the Vietnam-Era Veterans Honors Dinner, where Fred Kasper described Ed’s service in World War II and why he was so dear to everyone. The link to the video is provided below.

Ed Reader, Sr.’s passing is not only a great loss to the VFW and the community, but also to the history of the United States Armed Forces. He was a WWII USAAF veteran who served with the 774th Bomb Squadron / 463rd Bomb Group.

On May 18, 1944, Ed Reader, Sr. was shot down over Ploesti, Romania, which was a significant target for American bombers during the war. Despite being a prisoner of war, Ed never lost his patriotism or his love for his country.

Details about arrangements for Ed Reader, Sr.’s funeral have not yet been released. Updates will be provided as soon as they become available.