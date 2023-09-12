Old Timers Day to be Held on Manchester Square

The Old Timers Day Festival is scheduled to be held October 6th and 7th on Manchester’s downtown square. The theme this year is “Manchester Over The Decades”. Individuals or organizations wanting to enter a float in the parade can request an application by emailing oldtimersday@hotmail.com.

The Old Timers Day 2023 schedule includes Free Bingo Friday, October 6th at 7 pm.

Saturday, October 7th, The Old Timers Day Parade begins at 10 am. The Grand Marshall will be Macy Tabor. Expect Singing and dancing performances throughout the day on Saturday. Additional Saturday Activities include vendors, music, clogging, cake walk, petting zoo, kids games and giveaways. Find more information about Old Timers Day 2023 at their Facebook page by clicking the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064033170760

Roger Steele, organizer of Old Timers Day, will be our interview guest on “Connecting Coffee County” Wednesday, September 13th at 4PM.