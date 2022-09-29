Old Timers Day parade is Saturday; bingo Friday night

Manchester’s Finest Yearly Event – Old Timers Day – has announced this year’s schedule of activities. The weekend kicks off Friday, September 30th at 7 PM, with a family-fun night of Bingo. The bingo event, originally scheduled for the downtown square, has been moved to The Church At 117 to accommodate weather concerns.

Then on Saturday, October 1, folks can look forward to a full day of activities, including a parade, food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and fun, free activities.

Local author Janice Lynn will serve as the parade’s grand marshal, and this year’s theme is “Spotlight on Manchester.” Parade participants can spotlight Manchester’s finest qualities and showcase their selection in the parade–and maybe even win some cool cash!

Kids of all ages (even those who are young at heart) can check out a variety of free activities around the square. Children will enjoy the petting zoo and games. There is also a Digital Scavenger Hunt for those with a sense of adventure. Anyone who enjoys a sweet treat won’t want to miss the Ice Cream Eating Contest and the Cake Walk. Fitting for October, there is even a free Pumpkin Bounce House. Of course, it’s also free to peruse the food and craft vendors.

Saturday’s activities include: