Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Old Timers Day parade is Saturday; bingo Friday night

Published

Manchester’s Finest Yearly Event – Old Timers Day – has announced this year’s schedule of activities. The weekend kicks off Friday, September 30th at 7 PM, with a family-fun night of Bingo. The bingo event, originally scheduled for the downtown square, has been moved to The Church At 117 to accommodate weather concerns.

Then on Saturday, October 1, folks can look forward to a full day of activities, including a parade, food trucks, a variety of vendors, live music, and fun, free activities.

Local author Janice Lynn will serve as the parade’s grand marshal, and this year’s theme is “Spotlight on Manchester.” Parade participants can spotlight Manchester’s finest qualities and showcase their selection in the parade–and maybe even win some cool cash!

Kids of all ages (even those who are young at heart) can check out a variety of free activities around the square. Children will enjoy the petting zoo and games. There is also a Digital Scavenger Hunt for those with a sense of adventure. Anyone who enjoys a sweet treat won’t want to miss the Ice Cream Eating Contest and the Cake Walk. Fitting for October, there is even a free Pumpkin Bounce House. Of course, it’s also free to peruse the food and craft vendors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Saturday’s activities include:

  • 8:00 – Vendor Set-Up and Events
  • 10:00 – Parade Starts
  • 11:00 – Music by Macy Tabor
  • 12:00 – Duck River Dance
  • 12:30 – Dixie Dancer Cloggers
  • 1:15 – Music by Beech Grove Bob
  • 2:30 – Music by Kristen Wray
  • 3:30 – Music by Stone Groove
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022