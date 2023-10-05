Old Timer’s Day is Saturday

Old Timers Day 2023

The Old Timers Day Festival is scheduled to be held October 6th and 7th on Manchester’s downtown square. The theme this year is “Manchester Over The Decades”.

The Old Timers Day 2023 schedule includes Free Bingo on the Downtown Square, Friday, October 6th at 7 pm.

Saturday, October 7th, The Old Timers Day Parade begins at 10 am. The Grand Marshall will be Macy Tabor. Expect Singing and dancing performances throughout the day on Saturday. Additional Saturday Activities include vendors, music, clogging, cake walk, petting zoo, kids games and giveaways.

Find more information about Old Timers Day 2023 at their Facebook page by clicking the link below:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064033170760