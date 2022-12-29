Connect with us

News

Old Stone Fort To Start New Year With First Day Hike

Published

Tennessee State Parks will ring in the New Year with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1 in parks across Tennessee.

The hikes are for all ages and abilities and will be held at nearly all of the 57 state parks. Hikers are also encouraged to enjoy overnight stays at campsites, cabins or lodge rooms at parks throughout the state.

The hikes are an opportunity to start the year with those New Year’s resolutions for good health or simply to enjoy the beauty of nature in the state parks. Many parks have their own special features for the hikes.

Old Stone Fort park hikers will meet at the top of the park visitor center at 1:00pm to begin the tour. This hike is approximately 1.5 miles and will take 2 hours to complete. It will take place along a natural trail that includes roots, rocks, and various changes in elevation. Please bring water and dress for the cold weather. 

Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park is located at 732 Stone Fort Drive 
Manchester, TN.

Hikers are urged to prepare for the weather, have sturdy footwear, and bring water and snacks. The First Day Hikes are part of America’s State Parks First Day Hikes initiative in all 50 states. They begin Tennessee State Parks’ annual Signature Hikes series held throughout the year.

While Tennesseans are encouraged to participate in First Day Hikes, visitors are reminded that the parks are open 365 days a year and are great places anytime to improve mental and physical well-being. Tennessee State Parks have more than 1,000 miles of trails.

