Old Stone Fort to host Spring Nature Day

Published

Saturday, March 30, 2024 at Old Stone Fort is officially Spring Nature Day. The Rangers at the Park have a full day of scheduled events:

Wildflower Hike 9:00AM-Join previous State Naturalist Randy Hedgepath on a hike at Old Stone Fort. He will be identifying the wildflowers on the hike and telling you different characteristics about each to help you remember their names.

Birding Hike at 10:00AM– Join retired park ranger and ornithologist, John Froeschauer on a hike around Old Stone Fort on March 30th, 2024 at the park museum at 10:00AM. He will be leading you on a hike and helping you learn how to identify birds along the way.

Snakes of Tennessee 11:00AM -Join Ranger Gibbs on top of the park museum to talk about the native snakes in Tennessee and also meet a slithery friend

Birds of Prey at Noon-On top of the museum to see some birds of prey and learn all about them.

Tree Identification Hike 1:00PM -A hike with Assistant State Naturalist Holly Taylor to learn how to identify trees around the park.

Wildflower Hike at 3:00PM with Assistant State Naturalist Holly Taylor. She will go over the identification of wildflowers on the hike and tell you different characteristics about them to help you better identify them yourself.

Enclosure Hike-4:00PM-Join Ranger Austin for a hike around the enclosure field to learn more about the pre-historic and historic aspects about the park.

Ranger Indiana Calloway had this to say:

All events are free and open to the public.

