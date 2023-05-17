Old Stone Fort State Park Honored with Certificate of Merit from the TN Historical Commission

Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park in Manchester has been recognized for its outstanding efforts in historic preservation. The park was awarded the prestigious Certificate of Merit by the Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) in the Historic Preservation category during National Preservation Month.

The Certificate of Merit Program, established in 1975, acknowledges the exceptional contributions of individuals, groups, organizations, corporations, and government entities to promote historic preservation or the study of history in Tennessee. Each year, nominations are solicited from the public, and a panel of judges evaluates the submissions.

Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park’s award-winning initiative was their Cemetery Cleaning Workshop at Hickerson-Wooton Cemetery. This project aimed to restore and preserve the historic cemetery, ensuring its longevity for future generations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Tennessee Historical Commission praised Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park for its commitment to protecting and enhancing the state’s heritage.

For those interested in learning more about the Tennessee Historical Commission, including future merit awards, visit their official website. Applications for the 2024 Merit Awards can also be found on the website. For additional information, contact Caty Dirksen at caty.dirksen@tn.gov.