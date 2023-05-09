Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park Hosts Guided Hike to Explore Prehistoric Native American Walls

Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park is offering a guided hike to explore the prehistoric Native American walls. The event will be led by Ranger Eric and will provide visitors with an opportunity to learn about the people who constructed the walls, their significance, and the history of Old Stone Fort up to the present.

The hike is approximately 1.25 miles long and will take around 1.5 hours to complete. Visitors are advised to wear sturdy walking shoes or hiking boots as the trail is a natural dirt path and the hike is considered moderate-difficult.

During the hike, visitors will enjoy the sights and sounds of nature and pass by three waterfalls along the way. Ranger Eric will provide valuable insights into the historical significance of the Native American walls and the natural beauty of the park.

The event is open to the public, and no prior registration is required. Visitors register here to join Ranger Eric at the park Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM to participate in the guided hike.