Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Old Stone Fort Park and Tennessee Promise Scholars Collaborate for Volunteer Work

Published

Old Stone Fort Park is partnering with Tennessee Promise scholars for a volunteer work event, aiming to enhance the park and fulfill community service hours. As part of Tennessee State Parks’ broader initiative, 38 parks across the state will host volunteer activities on June 24, with Old Stone Fort Park organizing its event from 10 am to 1 pm on that day. Volunteers will contribute to trail upkeep, invasive plant removal, and park cleanup.

The Tennessee Promise program offers students tuition-free access to associate degree programs at eligible educational institutions. To maintain eligibility, participants must complete eight hours of community service. The collaboration between Tennessee State Parks and Tennessee Promise promotes community engagement and environmental stewardship.

David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to be involved in the Tennessee Promise program. This initiative combines the benefits of community service for students with the preservation of our parks, creating a win-win situation.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Interested individuals, including both Tennessee Promise scholars and other volunteers, must register on the Tennessee State Parks website before the event.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023