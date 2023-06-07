Old Stone Fort Park and Tennessee Promise Scholars Collaborate for Volunteer Work

Old Stone Fort Park is partnering with Tennessee Promise scholars for a volunteer work event, aiming to enhance the park and fulfill community service hours. As part of Tennessee State Parks’ broader initiative, 38 parks across the state will host volunteer activities on June 24, with Old Stone Fort Park organizing its event from 10 am to 1 pm on that day. Volunteers will contribute to trail upkeep, invasive plant removal, and park cleanup.

The Tennessee Promise program offers students tuition-free access to associate degree programs at eligible educational institutions. To maintain eligibility, participants must complete eight hours of community service. The collaboration between Tennessee State Parks and Tennessee Promise promotes community engagement and environmental stewardship.

David Salyers, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to be involved in the Tennessee Promise program. This initiative combines the benefits of community service for students with the preservation of our parks, creating a win-win situation.”

Interested individuals, including both Tennessee Promise scholars and other volunteers, must register on the Tennessee State Parks website before the event.