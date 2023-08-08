Old Stone Fort Hosting an Atlatl Event

Old Stone Fort State Park is hosting an Atlatl (aht-laht-l ) throwing this Sunday, August 13th, from 1-30 PM-2:30 PM. Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park is home to a prehistoric enclosure built 2000 years ago.

The Atlatl was a prehistoric Native American hunting tool used before the bow and arrow was invented. At Old Stone Fort State Park you can join in learning more about it, and in learning how to properly throw one.

There is no cost to attend this event and you do not need a reservation. The Park requests that participants wear closed-toe shoes. Old Stone Fort State Park is located at 732 Stone Fort Drive, in Manchester.