Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Old Stone Fort Hosting an Atlatl Event

Published

Old Stone Fort State Park is hosting an Atlatl (aht-laht-l ) throwing this Sunday, August 13th, from 1-30 PM-2:30 PM. Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park is home to a prehistoric enclosure built 2000 years ago.

The Atlatl was a prehistoric Native American hunting tool used before the bow and arrow was invented. At Old Stone Fort State Park you can join in learning more about it, and in learning how to properly throw one.

There is no cost to attend this event and you do not need a reservation. The Park requests that participants wear closed-toe shoes. Old Stone Fort State Park is located at 732 Stone Fort Drive, in Manchester.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023