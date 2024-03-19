Connect with us

News

Old Stone Fort Guided Spring Hike

Published

Tennessee State Parks will host Spring Hikes on Saturday, March 23, the second of the parks’ Signature Hikes series throughout this year.

The Spring Hikes are free and guided by park staff, who can highlight the natural, cultural, and historical features of the parks. A full schedule of the Spring Hikes at specific parks is available at this link. Hikes range from easy to moderate, difficult, or strenuous, depending upon the park.

Celebrate the arrival of Spring by taking a tour of the Enclosure Trail at Old Stone Fort.

Join Ranger Indiana to take part in the changing of the seasons and explore the prehistoric Native American walls at Old Stone Fort. Along this hike, you will learn about those who constructed the walls, why they are so important, and the history of Old Stone Fort up to the present. You will also enjoy the sights and sounds of nature passing three waterfalls along the way. This hike is approximately 1.25 miles long and will take around 1.5 hours to complete and is considered moderate-difficult. Sturdy walking shoes or hiking boots are suggested as this is a natural dirt trail.

Ranger Calloway had this to say:

Reserve your spot at Old Stone Fort by clicking the link below: https://tnstateparks.com/events/details/#/?event=spring-hike-2024032324

Hikers will meet at Old Stone Fort Museum Roof.

Ranger Indiana Calloway was a guest inside the Thunder Studios in January 2024.

