Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group raises money needed for Bridge Inspection

This is an update to a story that Thunder Radio has been following closely. There are new developments with The Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group that wants to keep the green bridge (the Prat Truss Bridge) at Old Stone Fort State Park intact and in it’s current location over the Duck River.

On the State website (tn.gov) in a constructability review, the State of Tennessee outlines plans to move the truss to another location in Old Stone Fort State Park, as it is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

Find the State of Tennessee’s construction plan here:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

https://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdot-construction-division/transportation-construction-division-constructability-reviews/coffee-co–campground-lane–bridge-over-duck-river-.html

In January, The Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group (a 501C3) was soliciting donations to obtain a certified Bridge Inspection by a third-party. In early February there was an offer made by local Bridge lover, Sarah Bradley, to match donations (up to $4000) by others, by February 14, 2024.

The Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group received donations totaling $8500. $500 over their initial goal (they say) is required to obtain a certified Bridge Inspection to verify condition and quote for repairs. This Inspection, Including specifying work needed and accurate costs, The Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group is convinced is the next critical step to influence state officials to save the Bridge.

The Group says that they can accomplish the third-party inspection with recommendations and costs within approximately 30-45 days from having funds.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Old Stone Fort Bridge Preservation Group met at the Bridge on Sunday, February 18, 2024 to present checks for the amount raised.

Sarah Bradley, had this to say: