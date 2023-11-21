Old Stone Fort After Thanksgiving Hike 2023

Join the Park Ranger, Indiana Calloway after Thanksgiving for this Tennessee State Parks signature hike. The Group will be heading outside for the day after Thanksgiving to explore our state parks. Those who visit Old Stone Fort are welcome to a guided hike along the 1.25 mile Enclosure Trail. Attendees will witness the prehistoric Native American mounds, historical ruins, and captivating waterfalls inside the park boundaries. Please dress for the weather, pack water, and wear sturdy walking shoes.

The hike will take place, Friday, November 24, 2023. From 1:30pm – 3:00pm.

Program participants should be able to do the following, independently

or with the assistance of a companion or adaptive equipment:

Understand and follow directions and instructions to avoid and/or manage risks

Tolerate exposure to the natural elements, including sun/temperature for 1.5 hours

Perform self-care including maintaining nutrition and hydration, personal hygiene, and managing existing medical conditions away from built facilities

Be able to identify and recognize environmental risks, including but not limited to, falling objects/rocks, loose rock and unstable surfaces, steep and uneven terrain, cliff edges, crevasses, moving water (fast or slow) such as rivers or creeks, and potentially hazardous animals, insects, and plants [delete phrases as needed]

Be 8 years old

Travel over and negotiate varied terrain for 1.25 miles in an estimated 90 minutes/hours

Travel over trail for 90 minutes without sitting